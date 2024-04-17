Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.48.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $617.52 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

