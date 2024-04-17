Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 155,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 169,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

