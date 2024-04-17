Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $95.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

