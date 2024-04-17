Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,026 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

