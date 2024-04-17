Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

