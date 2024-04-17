Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

