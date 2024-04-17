Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $287.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $231.02 and a 1-year high of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

