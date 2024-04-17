Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 3.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.76. 95,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,413,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

