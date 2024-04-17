CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CoreCivic from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXW

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.