Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

