Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

