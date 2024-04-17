Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 67,193 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 84,443 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $518,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 94.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $196.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

