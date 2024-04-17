Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 1.67. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,567 shares of company stock valued at $853,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

