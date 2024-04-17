Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $507,000 in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $848.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

