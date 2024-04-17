Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.