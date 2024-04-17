Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Ennis worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ennis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

