Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $556,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

