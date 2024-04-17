Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THFF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $415.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

