Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after buying an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.