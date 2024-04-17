Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

