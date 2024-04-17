Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3,338.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.