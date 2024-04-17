Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,728,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 12,796,933 shares.The stock last traded at $21.81 and had previously closed at $21.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Coupang Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.