CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of CubeSmart worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

