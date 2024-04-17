Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

