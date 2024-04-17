Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.10. 6,190,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,986,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
