Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.10. 6,190,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,986,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.