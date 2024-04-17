Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Employers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EIG stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,278,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Employers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Employers by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

