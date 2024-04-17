enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.97. 17,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 43,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on ENGN. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
enGene Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
