First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

