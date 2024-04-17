First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.10

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 43954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $691.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

