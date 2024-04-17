FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.