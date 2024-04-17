Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 6.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 357,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 976,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.17 million, a PE ratio of 227.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $19,193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fiverr International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

