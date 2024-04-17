Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fluor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

