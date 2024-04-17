Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 175,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,610 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 2.04. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.