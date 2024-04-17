HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 474,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 807,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,653,782,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242 in the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

