Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

