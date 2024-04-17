International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQ opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

