Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $611.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $645.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.