Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.78

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 312484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,845 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

