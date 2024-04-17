iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

