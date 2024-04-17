iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.