Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.40. 9,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 133,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 105.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

