Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. 196,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,332,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KC. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

