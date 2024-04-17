Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

