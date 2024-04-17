Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

