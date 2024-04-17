Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $394.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $316.43 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

