Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,793,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

