Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,617 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,839 shares of company stock worth $32,835,757. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

