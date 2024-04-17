Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.39. 2,727,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,879,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

