MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.57.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.28 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.83 and a 200-day moving average of $539.26. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

