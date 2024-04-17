Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 39,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,048,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $912.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. Olaplex's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,353 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $18,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

